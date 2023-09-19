Which STD is the Most Problematic in Michigan?

You know what they say: The safest sex is no sex. But that isn't any fun.

Of course, if your bedroom escapades extend deep into the night, protection is a serious matter. One-night stands, friends with benefits, early relationship stages, it's absolutely better to be safe than sorry. And we're only talking about sexually transmitted diseases here. Unplanned pregnancy is a serious discussion all on its own.

For Michigan partiers, there is some solace in the rate of STDs in the state. Michigan ranks 23rd in the country for STD rates, 690.6 per 100k, according to WiseVoter. Still, some STDs, such as gonorrhea and syphilis, are on the rise.

Neither of those particular infections is the most common in the Mitten State, however.

The most common STD in Michigan is chlamydia.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 42,521 people were diagnosed with chlamydia in 2022 with an estimated 43,036 total cases. That's a rate of 428.9 per 100,000 Michigan citizens. That number rose slightly in 2023, but not by a truly discernable amount. That dwarfs gonorrhea and syphilis in 2022, with just 16,087 for gonorrhea and just over 2,500 for syphilis. Stats for gonorrhea and syphilis held steady in 2023 as well.

Naturally, chlamydia is most prevalent in Detroit with a rate of 1,305 per 100,000. Muskegon, Saginaw and Kalamazoo County are the most problematic areas not confined to one city.

Chlamydia adversely impacts women, particularly black women, though women do test more often than men. Still, 65% of reported chlamydia cases are women, and black women account for 6.6 times the number of cases than white women.

Naturally, young people are more inclined to contract STDs. People under 25 account for 63% of chlamydia cases in the state and 10% of those are cases of re-infection.

All STDs are to be taken seriously. Some are asymptomatic and can still be transmitted to partners. It's important to test after any sexual encounter with a new partner or if something doesn't feel right. Find your local testing center in Michigan here, and information on low-cost contraceptives and family planning here.

