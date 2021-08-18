Whitmer Apparently Does Not Agree With Biden On ‘Redirecting’ Funds From The Police At Least For Now

In July of 2020, Joe Biden was being interviewed by an activist named Ady Barkan. Ady asked the following question:

“But do we agree that we can redirect some of the [police] funding?”

Biden said:

“Yes, absolutely”

There is no way anyone can get around that answer. If anyone tells you that Biden was never for “defunding the police” they are not being honest. Did he say “defund” the police no, he said he wanted to “redirect” funds away from the police? Sounds exactly the same to me.

Biden did not end there he then said the following:

"One of the things that we also need to be doing is fundamentally changing way we deal with our prison system…It should be a rehabilitation system, not a punishment system. We’re going to make sure you're qualified for every single right you had before you went to prison if you served your time."

Here is all the proof you need:

At a press conference on Monday Governor Whitmer said that she is asking the Michigan Legislature to take $75 million dollars from federal “Covid Relief Funds” and spend it on new programs. She stated those new programs such as hiring and training what she calls “quality police”. Apparently, she believes that police departments around the state of Michigan do not hire “quality police”.

Governor Whitmer, what exactly is a "quality police" officer in your mind and why do you think the Michigan police departments are not hiring them? I assume you believe they are not hiring them or you would not have chosen the words "quality police" officers.

Will she be giving criteria to the Michigan police departments to inform them what criteria she would cite to hire "quality police"?

She also stated she would like to see a program to get illegal weapons off the streets. How exactly does she think that will happen without implementing stop and frisk?

She stated:

“I’m proposing dollars to hire more police officers and ensure they’ve got great pay, good training and better resources to do their jobs effectively…We need more cops in communities experiencing a rise in gun violence that’s been associated with this pandemic.”

We were told that the $1.9 trillion dollar bill the Democrats passed in March was for only Covid related expenditures, it appears we were lied to by Biden and all who spread that “Big Lie”.

Governor Whitmer, when you run out of Sugar Daddy’s money how exactly will you pay for these new “quality” police officers and these “new” programs?