Whitmer Wants All K-12 Schools in Michigan to Open by March 1

Earlier today during a press conference, Gov. Whitmer announced that she would like to see schools reopen and offer the option for in-person learning by March 1st or sooner if possible. She isn't mandating that in-person classes resume but she wants all schools in the state to offer them.

Some schools in Michigan have allowed in-person learning this school year, others only offer remote learning. High schools were required to close for in-person learning from Nov. 18 to Dec. 21. Some high schools haven't even opened their doors this school year which is pretty nuts to me.

Gov. Whitmer said they won't need to mandate teachers to get vaccinated because she believes everyone is eager to get it.

According to WNEM, due to educators’ roles as essential frontline workers, teachers, and other school staff will receive vaccinations starting Jan. 11.

Gov. Whitmer:

The value of in-person learning for our kids is immeasurable, and we must do everything we can to help them get a great education safely. Over the last 10 months, medical experts and epidemiologists have closely followed the data and have learned that schools can establish a low risk of transmission by ensuring that everyone wears a mask and adopting careful infection prevention protocols. I also announced this week that educators and support staff will be eligible for the next phase of COVID vaccinations beginning Jan. 11 to help protect them and their families as they return to work. I strongly encourage districts to provide as much face-to-face learning as possible, and my administration will work closely with them to get it done.

Kids have been out of school far too long in my opinion. Like I've said before, my son hasn't stepped foot in his high school yet this year.