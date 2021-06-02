Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Trinity of Calhoun County

Meet Trinity, a pup who gives tiny nose kisses, and how you can help animals like her with a fun event.

Trinity is just over 3-months-old and might have one of the sweetest most soulful-looking faces for a puppy her age. Trinity is on the small side at this time. She is listed as a Labrador Retriever, possibly mixed with Terrier. Trinity needs a family that will help build her confidence.

That confidence would be built on a very good-natured foundation. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say this little pixie likes to give the sweetest nose kisses. Not big slobbery slurps across your face but tiny and very carefully planted kisses directly to the nose. She actually asks very patiently and kindly for them.

Trinity of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Trinity is mostly black with splashes of white on her chin and chest. Her ideal family is one that will give her time to adjust to her new surroundings so that her inner snuggle bug can be coaxed out.

Trinity would do best in a home with children 8 years or older. She may do well in a home with a male dog but has not been tested with cats. Trinity would love a fenced-in yard to be able to go out and play in and would not be a good fit for living in an apartment.

Trinity would love a family who has experience with dogs who need confidence building like her.

Would you like to make Trinity a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want to help shelter animals like Trinity but now isn't the right time to make one a forever part of your family? HSSCM is hosting a Pet Portrait FUNdraiser for June! Individuals pay $20 and submit a photo of their pet. HSSCM “artists” aka staff members, volunteers, and Board of Directors, will create a custom piece of art representing your pet! Click here to register.