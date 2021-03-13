Willard Library’s Helen Warner Branch will welcome guests inside the building again beginning Monday, March 15.

“We are eager to welcome guests back inside the branch library at this time,” said Cathy Lucas, library director. “We are able to maintain staffing levels at two buildings now that the Calhoun County’s COVID-19 numbers have significantly declined.”

The branch, 36 Minges Creek Place, and the downtown library, 7 W. Van Buren St., will both be open to in-person visits Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. The downtown library has been open to guests since Jan. 25.

In addition, both libraries will continue to offer curbside service. Hours for curbside service at both libraries will be Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. On Saturday, the downtown library will offer curbside service from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the branch will offer curbside service from 10 a.m. to noon.

Curbside service includes materials pickup, wireless printing, faxing, and tax form distribution. Guests call the library when they arrive at the library, and staff members deliver a bag with books and DVDs through vehicles’ rear, back-seat windows.

“The health and safety of our guests and staff members are our top priority,” Lucas said. “We have implemented several new practices designed to prevent the spread of the virus.”

Guests are limited to one hour per day in the library, and must wear masks, which cover their noses and mouths. Upon entry, guests will receive time-stamp stickers to display on their shoulders showing when their time ends.

Library express services that are currently available include public computers, information assistance, browsing, materials checkout, printing, copying, scanning, and faxing. Computers may be used for 55 minutes per day.

“We are continuing to offer a full slate of virtual programs for all ages,” Lucas said. “We have some special plans for spring break and the summer reading program.”