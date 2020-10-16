Battle Creek Library Branch Closes

A Battle Creek library is closing, temporarily, due to the China Virus.

City officials say the Willard Library’s Helen Warner Branch will be closed through at least Tuesday, Oct. 20, pending possible exposure and verification of a COVID-19 case. While the branch library is closed, Willard Library downtown remains open and offers Onsite Library Express Services and Curbside Pickup. The press release, issued Friday afternoon, says onsite services are available Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. downtown. Curbside service will be available from Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. downtown.

Library officials reassured library visitors that “As a public place, the library is committed to regular cleaning and sanitizing of locations in an effort to protect staff, guests, and to ensure the ongoing health of our community. Library administrators are carefully monitoring the situation. Staff will continue to answer Information Desk questions.”

Officials would like to also remind the public that, for assistance, they can either:

Email infodesk@willardlibrary.org or call 269-968-9166, ext. 513.