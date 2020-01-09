Winter Storm Watch Issued for Potentially Dangerous Weekend Weather in Southwest Michigan

We've been hearing that the first big winter blast in parts of Michigan for 2020 is coming this weekend. Now it's official, as the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for several counties in Southwest Michigan.

It will start with warmer the average temperatures and heavy rainfall that will transition to an icy mix in southern portions of Michigan. An icy mix transitioning to snow is possible in central portions of Michigan. Snow, sleet, and ice accumulations may be significant. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Two day storm total precipitation amounts, which includes the combination of rain, snow or ice water content, could approach winter season historical records in Southern Michigan. Prepare for the possibility of extended power outages and canceled travel plans. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.

Friday night at 10:00 pm, the alert goes into effect for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Eaton, Jackson, Kalamazoo & Van Buren Counties and is scheduled to stay in effect until 10:00 am Sunday morning. Other counties in portions of central and west central Michigan are included such as the Grand Rapids and Muskegon areas. The counties along the Michigan-Indiana borders are excluded.

Stay with us on-air, online and through our mobile apps for the latest developments related to this storm.