WMU Legend Retiring From NFL at 28

A former Western Michigan Bronco legend is retiring at just 28 years old. New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis announced Wednesday afternoon that he is retiring from the NFL for personal reasons.

Davis set seemingly unsurpassable records at Western Michigan from 2013 to 2016 catching 332 passes for 5,285 yards and 52 touchdowns, all of which are school records. His career receiving yardage is an NCAA FBS record. Davis was a pivotal player for the Broncos in 2016, helping the team go 13-1 with a berth in the Cotton Bowl against Wisconsin.

NFL Draft Getty Images loading...

Davis is the highest-selected NFL Draft pick in Western Michigan football history, being selected 5th overall by the Tennessee Titans in the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent the first four years of his career with the Titans before signing with the New York Jets in free agency on a three-year, $37.5 million contract ahead of the 2021 season.

Davis was set to enter his third season with the Jets with newly acquired Hall-of-Fame-bound quarterback Aaron Rodgers set to throw him the rock. The Jets have a fairly talented receiving corps even with Davis calling it a career. The team has the NFL's reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year in Garrett Wilson, veterans Alan Lazard and Randall Cobb who have history with Rodgers and Mecole Hardman.

Buffalo v Western Michigan Getty Images loading...

"It was a pleasure to coach a player like Corey Davis," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said via the Jets team website. "He is a true competitor on the field and was a tremendously positive influence in the locker room. We are grateful to Corey for all the hard work and dedication he put into this team, and we wish him all the best in the future."

In his 6-year NFL career, Davis had 273 receptions, 3,879 receiving yards and 17 TDs.

