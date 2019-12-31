UPDATE 1/02/20: FOUND. The woman missing from Jackson, Michigan has been located & is safe.

Police in Jackson, Michigan are searching for a missing woman who is 9 months pregnant and was last seen on December 19th.

Jennifer Ellsworth is 31-years-old, 5 feet and 4 inches tall and is 9 months pregnant. She has long brown hair and blue eyes and was wearing a black coat.

Jennifer was last seen at Reed Manor Apartments in Jackson on Thursday December 19th 2019. It's possible she could be in Detroit.

If you see Jennifer or know where she is please contact Officer Klimmer of Jackson Police at 517-768-8752 or call 911 if you believe it is an emergency.