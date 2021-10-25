World War I Artillery and 1800s Currancy Found in Lansing Family’s Home

Michigan State Police bomb squad was called after a family found a large World War I artillery round.

One Lansing family got quite the shock while going through a family member's house on Saturday, October 23, 2021. A rather large artillery round was found among other items in a home being emptied.

Lansing Police were contacted and ultimately the Michigan State Police bomb squad was brought in to thoroughly inspect the device. An x-ray of the device found that the round was not live and posed no threat. The shell of the artillery instead housed a treasure trove of coins and paper money from the 1900s and dating as far back as the 1800s.

Michigan State Police say the artillery was from World War I. Michigan State Police say the non-live round was turned over to the Michigan State Police bomb squad while the treasure of money that was held within the round was returned to the family.

