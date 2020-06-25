You Might Need to Quarantine If You Went Up North Last Week

The good news? You probably had the best time ever if you went up to Traverse City last weekend. The bad news? Well, now you might need to self-quarantine due to possible exposure to the coronavirus.

According to the Grand Traverse County Health Department, there are several popular locations in the Traverse City area where people may have visited last week and may have been exposed to COVID-19. Below is the list of all of the specific dates, times, and locations of establishments in Grand Traverse County that were visited by a group of people, several of which later tested positive for COVID-19.

Thursday, June 18th:

Mari Vineyards from 1 – 2 p.m.

Brys Estate Vineyard and Winery from 2 – 3 p.m.

Bowers Harbor Vineyards from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Amical from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Friday, June 19th:

Rooftop bar at Hotel Indigo from 8 – 9 p.m.

Little Fleet from 9 – 10:30 p.m.

Low Bar from 10:45 – 11:30 p.m.

Kilkenny’s Irish Public House from 11:45 p.m. – 1:45 a.m.

Health officials are advising that anyone who visited any of the above locations during the date and time listed to self-quarantine and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days since the last possible exposure. Click here for the list of coronavirus symptoms.