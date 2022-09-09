Casting Call For “Rocky Horror” In Battle Creek

Are you one of those people who enjoy participating in the audience during the “Rocky Horror Show“? Well, now’s your chance to actually enter the Time Warp and appear in the show. Kellogg Community College Theatre is holding auditions this month for their production of the classic musical/comedy show.

The storyline of the production centers on a young engaged couple whose car breaks down, in the pouring rain, near a castle where they seek a telephone to call for help. Events go from strange to bizarre as they meet the head of the house, Dr. Frank N. Furter, and a collection of strangers in elaborate costumes celebrating an annual convention.

The actual history of “The Rocky Horror Show” begins with a so-so reception as a stage show that premiered at the Royal Court Theatre, in London, on June 19th, 1973. It bounced around various London venues and closed on September 13th, 1980. During that time, in 1974 it debuted in Los Angeles for a successful nine-month run. In 1975 the show made its Broadway debut at the Belasco Theatre, but only lasted for forty-five showings. It was in 1975 when things become interesting. The quirky comedy/horror/musical was adapted into the film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and gained a cult following. The initial reception was extremely negative, but it was during the midnight showings at the Waverly Theater, in New York City, where audiences began participating with the film, that the popularity snowballed.

This now brings us to the opportunity for area Rocky Horror fans to actually perform on stage, before the throngs of Battle Creek area not-so-extroverted fans. Auditions, which are open to the general public as well as KCC students, will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 15th and 16th, at the Binda Performing Arts Center, on the Battle Creek campus. Individuals auditioning for the play need no prior stage or dance experience and don’t need to prepare any material ahead of time, however, participants must be 18 years old or older to audition for the play and participate in the Time Warp.

The audition process, in itself, sounds fun. The process will consist of learning a 30-second piece of choreography and part of a song, which will be learned and practiced in large and small groups and then performed solo. Following the singing and dancing portions of the audition, participants will have a chance to read a selected scene or two from the script with script in hand.

If you become one of the chosen cast members, the actual rehearsals and performances sound somewhat demanding. Cast members must be available to rehearse at least three to four nights per week, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays starting Tuesday, Sept. 20th. The cast will also be required to participate in all six-weekend performances in November, including shows at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, November 4, 5, 11, and 12th, and shows at 3 p.m. Sundays, November 6 and 13. But the good news is that you will be one of the lucky individuals in life, to actually enjoy more than 15 minutes of fame. The truly inquiring minds will contact KCC Theatre professor/show director Brad Poer for more information.