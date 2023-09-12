The 10 Biggest Wins in Detroit Lions History

The Detroit Lions don't have much to speak of when it comes to winning. The franchise is celebrating its 90th year this season. In that span, the Lions have a record of 580-702-34. All four of the team's championships came before the Super Bowl era, and as such are largely disregarded. Since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger, the team has just one playoff win.

But in 2023, it looks like the narrative surrounding the organization may be about to change.

The Detroit Lions beat the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the first game of the 2023 NFL season, 21-20. While the rest of the 2023 season will play a role in the game's overall significance in franchise history, it was undoubtedly one of the biggest wins in the 90-year history of Lions football.

In the list below, we'll look back at the nine biggest wins for Detroit in franchise history. Interestingly, the Cleveland Browns were the opponent for a third of these matchups.

With an impressive win under their belt to begin the season already, the chance to recognize many more monumental wins for the Lions may be on the horizon. But for now, these are the most significant victories in Detroit Lions' history.