100 Days Til Christmas-Yep, I Said It

The forecast for the weekend calls for sunshine and temperatures in the 80's. The calendar says we should have thoughts of Fall and all that it brings in Michigan. Things like hayrides, pumpkin patches, apple picking, college football and Halloween. But guess what? It's 100 days until Christmas.

Yep, I said it. 100 days until Christmas. 100 days until this...

100 days until snow covered roads. 100 days until ice on your wiper blades. 100 days until snow boogers form behind your tires.

aetb/ThinkStock/Getty Images

It also means 100 days until hot chocolate on the regular. 100 days until boots and sweaters are required. 100 days until breathe-taking winds happen. 100 days until tidings of comfort and joy. 100 days until good cheer and the spreading of love and laughter with friends and family.

Photo by Hanna Balan on Unsplash

Not feeling it? In Michigan, there are a few places that really know how to put you in the seasonal spirit. You can make plans now knowing this years Christmas should be different than last year.

In early December in Midtown Detroit you will find carolers, horse-drawn carriage rides, holiday shopping, family craft activities and performances.

Photo by William Duggan on Unsplash

Frankenmuth offers a step into the world-famous Bronners Christmas Store, where you will find just about every Christmas ornament imaginable.

In Grand Rapids you can see a performance of The Nutcracker, A Christmas Story, The Musical and Holiday Pops with the Grand Rapids Symphony.

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash

Holland features its annual Parade of Lights event. More than 80 bands, floats, and decorated vehicles are decked out in thousands of Christmas lights.

Mackinac Island was once named one of the best Christmas towns by HGTV. Probably due to the horse drawn carriages, quaintness and shopping!

Photo by Emily Studer on Unsplash

Traverse City turns into a winter wonderland with skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobile rides.

Rochester is bright as the downtown businesses get covered with twinkling lights.

Photo by Max Bender on Unsplash

During the holiday season, Greenfield Village in Dearborn is unique with a lantern-lit adventure through a living snow globe filled with skating, fireworks and live music.

You have 100 days to make your plans. Rekindle the spirit that may have been shaken over the past months.