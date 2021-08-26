15 MI Beaches That Are Closed Or Have Contamination Advisories

It is going to be a hot weekend here in Michigan.

As the summer ticks on, the heat isn't over yet. This weekend we are going to see some hot temperatures to say the least. Friday we have a 50% chance of thunderstorms and temperatures in the mid-80's. Saturday, get ready for partly cloudy skies and 90-degree temps. As for Sunday, a slight chance of thunderstorms, otherwise we will see sunshine and 90's.

To combat the heat, many of us try to find bodies of water to cool off in. If you are going to head to the beach, make sure to check beforehand to make sure that the beach you are going to is not closed or has a contamination advisory.

Michigan Beaches with closures or contamination advisories (as of 8/26/21)

Handsome Lake - Crossroads For Youth - Closed

Wixom Lake - Wixom Water - Closed

Crooked Lake - Independence Oaks County Park - Closed

Big Seven Lake - Seven Lakes State Park - Closed

Houghton Lake - Lakeview Park - Contamination Advisory

Detroit River - Belle Isle Beach - Closed

Independence Lake - Independence Lake County Park - Closed

Pike Bay at Portage Canal/Lake Superior - Chassell Beach - Contamination Advisory

Silver Lake - City Park Beach - Closed

Lake Superior - Marquette South Beach - Closed

Park Lake - Bath Township Park Lake Beach - Contamination Advisory

Lake Ovid - Sleepy Hollow State Park Beach - Contamination Advisory

Lake St. Clair - H.C.M.A. - Lake St. Clair Metropark Beach - Closed

Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach - Closed

Lake Gogebic - Lake Gogebic State Park Beach - Closed

To stay up to date on all the beach closures and contamination advisories, check out the Michigan BeachGuard System here.

Source: Michigan BeachGuard System