15 MI Beaches That Are Closed Or Have Contamination Advisories
It is going to be a hot weekend here in Michigan.
As the summer ticks on, the heat isn't over yet. This weekend we are going to see some hot temperatures to say the least. Friday we have a 50% chance of thunderstorms and temperatures in the mid-80's. Saturday, get ready for partly cloudy skies and 90-degree temps. As for Sunday, a slight chance of thunderstorms, otherwise we will see sunshine and 90's.
To combat the heat, many of us try to find bodies of water to cool off in. If you are going to head to the beach, make sure to check beforehand to make sure that the beach you are going to is not closed or has a contamination advisory.
Michigan Beaches with closures or contamination advisories (as of 8/26/21)
- Handsome Lake - Crossroads For Youth - Closed
- Wixom Lake - Wixom Water - Closed
- Crooked Lake - Independence Oaks County Park - Closed
- Big Seven Lake - Seven Lakes State Park - Closed
- Houghton Lake - Lakeview Park - Contamination Advisory
- Detroit River - Belle Isle Beach - Closed
- Independence Lake - Independence Lake County Park - Closed
- Pike Bay at Portage Canal/Lake Superior - Chassell Beach - Contamination Advisory
- Silver Lake - City Park Beach - Closed
- Lake Superior - Marquette South Beach - Closed
- Park Lake - Bath Township Park Lake Beach - Contamination Advisory
- Lake Ovid - Sleepy Hollow State Park Beach - Contamination Advisory
- Lake St. Clair - H.C.M.A. - Lake St. Clair Metropark Beach - Closed
- Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach - Closed
- Lake Gogebic - Lake Gogebic State Park Beach - Closed
To stay up to date on all the beach closures and contamination advisories, check out the Michigan BeachGuard System here.
Source: Michigan BeachGuard System
52 of the Best Michigan Waterfront Dining Locations