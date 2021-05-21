15-Year-Old Girl Missing from Battle Creek

Courtesy of NCMEC

The public's help is being requested in locating a Battle Creek teen missing since May 17th.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) says 15-year-old Lanayah Holley of Battle Creek, Michigan is missing. Lanayah was last seen on Monday, May 17, 2021.

Lanayah is described as a Balck female, standing 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Lanayah's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

