15-Year-Old Girl Missing from Battle Creek
The public's help is being requested in locating a Battle Creek teen missing since May 17th.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) says 15-year-old Lanayah Holley of Battle Creek, Michigan is missing. Lanayah was last seen on Monday, May 17, 2021.
Lanayah is described as a Balck female, standing 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Lanayah's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.
