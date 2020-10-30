15-Year-Old Missing From Clinton County May Be Headed To Alma

A 15-year-old girl from Clinton County is missing and may be headed to Alma, Michigan.

Emma Barrett was last seen in the area of Middleton and Maple Rapids, Michigan on Wednesday, October 28. The family members of the missing 15-year-old say she could be headed to Alma, Vestaburg, Riverdale, Pompeii, or Saint Johns, Michigan.

Anyone with information on Emma's whereabouts is asked to contact Clinton County Dispatch at 989-224-6792.

Courtesy of the family of Emma Barrett

