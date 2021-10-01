16-Year Old Michigan Girl Runs A Fast Growing Candy Company

What were you doing when you were 16 years old? I just got my license and was driving around in my own car, a car I bought with my own money. I was playing football, checking out girls and wondering what I would be doing on the weekend. Oh yeah, there was something called school also.

There is a 16-year-old girl who is spending her time at the White House on TV shows like “Dr. Oz”, “Good Morning America”, “Shark Tank” and hanging out at the “Boss Baby” red carpet premiere in New York City.

Here she is on “Good Morning America” with other young entrepreneurs:

Her name is Alina Morse and she lives with her family in Walled Lake Michigan. She is the CEO of ZolliCandy a company she started with her father when she was just nine years old. She and her father were looking for candy that is healthier for you. She ended up with candy that does not contain many allergens that others do and is sugar-free.

ZolliCandy not only has Zollipops they also have Zolli Drops, Zaffi Taffy, Zolli Caramelz, Zolli Gummeez. According to reporting by MLive, there is a rumor that healthy, or as healthy as candy can be, peanut butter cups are on their way.

According to their Facebook page:

“Zollipops® are "the Clean Teeth Pops™”. That help protect your teeth from Cavities. A favorite with dentists & loved by kids!!…Zollipops® are no ordinary suckers, they are supercharged with Erythritol, Stevia and other smile friendly natural ingredients. Zollipops® are the “After You Eat Treat™”. Enjoy one after every meal or sugary snack. How do Zollipops® work? Take the ZP challenge to find out. Test the pH in your mouth before and after a Zollipops®, and see the pH change. Why do we care about pH? pH is a key factor in oral health. We’ve all remember experiment early on a children, when one of our baby teeth was left in a glass of soda overnight. The tooth, being made up of calcium, dissolved as acid breaks down calcium until the pH is neutral. Zolllipops helps restore a healthy pH level in our mouth”

The MLive article reported that this young girls company earned $6 million dollars in revenue in 2018. That was $6 million when she was 14-years-old. In fact, they ranked 1,110th on the Inc. 5000 list, in growing companies. They currently rank 13th among Michigan companies, growing 437% from 2017 to 2020.

To think I was thinking only about football, my car, girls and school when I should have started to build a multi-million dollar company.

Congratulations to that young girl, I hope it all works out.