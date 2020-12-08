Froot Loops Candy Canes Are For Real

A peppermint candy cane is synonymous with Christmas. We have all been there, done that. But what about a Froot Loops flavored candy cane? Yes my friend, it is time to step up your candy cane game.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Kellogg's is offering up the new tasty treat just in time for the holidays. I have yet to actually try a Froot Loop candy cane - but it has to be good, right? Froot Loop cereal is legit, so I imagine this cane is too. These sugar sticks are priced just right too. A box of 12 sells for only $3.99. You can order a box, or six, here. I did see some for sale on Amazon as well, but they were priced higher ($9.40 a box) for some reason. I did read that you can buy them at Kroger, but I have not seen any in-store myself.

These flavored candy canes would make for a nice addition to your Christmas cakes or cookies. Something a little more exciting than a traditional candy cane. Give the people at your cookie exchange something to talk about - am I right? They will think you have lost your damn mind.

With the year we have had, anything goes. Serve them to your kids for breakfast on Christmas morning for all I care. Life is short, get yourself some Froot Loops flavored candy canes. Keep in mind they are only available for a limited time.