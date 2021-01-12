$1,650 Could Be Yours If You’ve Recently Been Laid Off

There are grants worth up to $1,650 for Michiganders who were laid off during the recent shutdown due to COVID-19.

According to MLive, if you want to see if you qualify for the grant, you will need to get your application in starting Friday, January 15. You will have until 5 p.m. January 25 to have your application in. Here is a link to the application. Applicants will be notified by February 26.

Don't be afraid to apply because there's enough money available to help over 25,000 Michigan workers.

Here are a list of industries that qualify for these grants: Bars, Banquet Halls, Bowling Centers, Cafeterias, Casinos, Caterers, Food Trucks, Golf Courses, Hotels (also Motels, Bed & Breakfasts & Resorts), Nightclubs, Restaurants, Theaters and other Recreational Facilities.

MLive spoke with the executive director of the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association Scott Ellis who said,

We hear daily from bar and restaurant owners who are worried about their employees. These grants are a step in the right direction to financially assist these laid off workers.

If you are going to apply for the funding, here is a list of information you will need to have available: Legal Name, Mailing Address, Social Security Number, Date of Hire, employer Business Name (manager name, phone number and email address), Proof of Employment in November 2020 (paystub or signed letter on business letterhead).

Two things you should know, one being the grants are taxable, but the money will not count as income and won't affect your filing for unemployment.

More details will be announced once Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer makes her announcement regarding the current shutdown order that is in place. Whitmer is expected to make the announcement in the next couple of days.