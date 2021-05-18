2021 Mackinac Bridge Walk Is a Go, If We Meet Vax Goals

After a virtual public meeting on Tuesday morning, Mackinac Bridge Authority is still tentatively planning to hold the annual Labor Day walk. But at this time, the walk will only take place if 70% of the state is vaccinated.

That issue remains a sticking point as the State of Michigan's 'Vacc To Normal' plan would restrict gatherings unless that goal is met. And although we have nearly 4 months until the scheduled event, many experts believe that getting to that number may be difficult.

Get our free mobile app

The bridge authority said they will revisit this issue at a July 9th meeting, or possibly earlier if new guidelines or mandates dictate changes.

After the meeting this information was updated and added on the website for the bridge walk:

The 2021 Mackinac Bridge Walk is still on. At this time no changes have been announced to the walk for 2021, Due to Covid, there was no walk in 2020 and there will probably be changes required for 2021. The Mackinac Bridge Authority had a Special Meeting on May 18, 2021 to discuss the Mackinac Bridge Walk and the Board Members expressed a strong desire to continue this year's walk if it can be safely done. They will revisit the subject at their July 9 meeting or earlier if new information becomes available.

The 2020 event went to the wayside as a casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic as the Mackinac Bridge Authority unanimously decided to cancel that event back in May of 2020. At that time, the board made it clear that they expected the 2021 event to move forward as normal.