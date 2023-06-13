21 Songs You Can Sing While Performing CPR

It’s a situation that you hope you never need to face, but if confronted with an emergency dealing with cardiac arrest, you want to be prepared. There are a number of scenarios where it could happen. Perhaps you are at a family gathering, a business meeting, or a sporting event, and suddenly someone collapses in a cardiac arrest.

The American Heart Association reports,

There are more than 356,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests (OHCA) annually in the U.S., nearly 90% of them fatal. The incidence of EMS-assessed non-traumatic OHCA in people of any age is estimated to be 356,461, or nearly 1,000 people each day.

Many venues that host concerts or sporting events have an automated external defibrillator (AED) on hand. It’s used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest and is fairly easy to use. It can analyze the heart’s rhythm and deliver an electrical shock if necessary.

Time Is Of the Essence

Time is of the essence in cardiac emergencies and while waiting for an AED, CPR needs to be started immediately. To be trained in CPR should be on the top of your list of skills, and training is available in Southwest Michigan.

The American Red Cross offers classes and you can even learn online. Bronson Health also has CPR/AED & First Aid courses that are designed for community members.

One of the things stressed in the proper use of CPR is keeping constant chest compressions. The American Red Cross says,

In adult victims of cardiac arrest, it is reasonable for rescuers to perform chest compressions at a rate of 100 to 120/bpm.

Is There A Trick to Keeping Constant Chest Compressions?

Rather than try to count each compression, it is suggested that you quietly sing a song that has the proper rate of beats. The Bee Gee's “Stayin’ Alive” is aptly suggested as a choice. “Another One Bites the Dust”, by Queen, also fits the bill but probably isn’t appropriate.

Once trained in CPR, you may want to bone up on your favorite tune and be prepared if called to action. Here are 21 songs that can be used to help keep constant chest compressions while performing CPR.

