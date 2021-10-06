$2,500 Reward for Information Leading to 16-Year-Old Missing in Michigan

October 19, 2021, will mark one year since friends and family have heard from a missing 16-year-old boy and now a reward for information is being offered.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is now offering a reward of $2,500 for information that will lead authorities to the location of 16-year-old Shane McLaughlin. Shane has been missing since October 19, 2020, when he was seen on his family's security footage entering a dark-colored SUV (possibly a Dodge Journey or Jeep) late at night. He has not been seen or heard from since.

At the time Shane went missing he was described as a 15-years-old white male, standing 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with blonde hair, and brown eyes. His family says that he may have longer or shorter hair now compared to the photos included. Shane has a heartbeat tattoo on the inside of his left arm and has both ears pierced.

Shane is now 16-years-old. His family says they miss him dearly and worry every day for his safety. Since he has gone missing he became an uncle.

Anyone with information on Shane's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Romulus Police Department at 734-941-8400.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is also looking for more information that could help locate Shane McLaughlin. You can make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Michigan by calling at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or through its website by clicking here. A $2,500 reward is being offered for any tip that leads to Shane's whereabouts.

Courtesy of the family of Shane McLaughlin

Having a child go missing is one of a parent's worst nightmares. Being aware of who the children are that are missing in your area can help a child be safely reunited with family. By simply scrolling through the photos below, you can help bring a child home.