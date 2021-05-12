28-Year-Old Missing from Kalamazoo Thought She was being Followed

A 28-year-old woman went missing from Kalamazoo after telling friends she thought she was being followed.

Friends of a missing 28-year-old woman say the last time they saw Mei Zhou was on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Mei said she was scared because she felt like she was being followed. She expressed to her friends that she felt like she was being stalked and watched by a person she met online. Mei is from China and speaks broken English. She has no relatives in the United States.

Mei is described as a 28-year-old Asian female, standing approximately 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds, with long dark brown hair, and brown eyes.

She has a very slender build and is known to dress like a tomboy.

Anyone with information on Mei's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact Kalamazoo County Dispatch at 269-488-8911.

Courtesy of friends of Mei Zhou

