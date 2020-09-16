2nd Amendment Rally At Michigan Capitol

The Bill of Rights to the U.S. Constitution helps to clarify and expand on the Founders original document. The 2nd Amendment is one of the original 10 making up the Bill of Rights. It is short and to the point.

“A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

There have been lots of interpretations since the ratification of the Bill of Rights in 1791. But so far it stands untarnished. A 2nd Amendment group is planning a large rally at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing tomorrow (Thursday, September 17, 2020) observing the importance of the amendment, appropriately, on the annual observance of Constitution Day. The group known as 2nd Amendment March is coordinating the event with support from two other Michigan based organizations, Michigan Gun Owners and Michigan Open Carry. The event is billed as an opportunity for Michigan residents to meet and talk with other supporters of the 2nd Amendment and talk with many state lawmakers who will be on site.

Battle Creek businessman Joel Fulton, the owner of Freedom Firearms on Capital Avenue, is the Master of Ceremonies. A long list of speakers will offer words of support and encouragement to the crowd from mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Estimates are as many as 5-6 thousand people may show at the capitol for the event. A similar rally at the State Capitol earlier in the year also drew thousands. Lawful carrying of firearms is allowed on the grounds and in the Capitol Building. The group is encouraging participants to exercise their 2nd Amendment right in a responsible manner. The rally earlier this year drew protests from many liberal members of the state legislature. Some fled the Capitol claiming they feared for their lives.

The Michigan State Capitol Commission just this week refused to enact a ban on firearms at the capitol.