Michigan Democrat’s Call Defending The Constitution ‘Insurrectionist’

Did elected Michigan Democrat politicians really call a bill defending the United States Constitution “insurrectionist”?

You bet they did. Did people really vote for people in this party or are we all getting the absentee ballot pulled over our eyes?

Yesterday state Senator Lana Theis, R-Brighton sponsored Senate Resolution 22 that simply stated:

“A resolution to firmly affirm support for the preservation of the Second Amendment and to express the sense of the Senate regarding federal laws that infringe on the right to bear arms."

The resolution was offered by Senators:

Theis, Bizon, Barrett, Victory, Daley, Bumstead, Zorn, MacDonald, Runestad, Horn Shirkey, VanderWall, LaSata, Lauwers, Nesbitt, Outman, McBroom, Johnson and Schmidt.

The resolution would "charge" the state to defend the Second Amendment from any future federal gun control measures. As Senator Theis stated the resolution seeks to “preserve the Second Amendment”. They would have the state of Michigan do this by opposing any unconstitutional federal laws that would “infringe on the right to bear arms.”

According to MLive, the bill passed completely on partisan lines 20-15. The Democrats were actually very extremely upset that Republicans would dare to ask them to defend the United States Constitution. Did you ever think you would see the day that the Democratic Party would be so upset to be asked to defend the United States Constitution?

If someone, especially an elected official will not defend the U.S. Constitution can you rightfully say they themselves are insurrectionists? I believe so.

One of these Michigan Democrat “insurrectionist” state Senators Erika Geiss, D-Taylor, called that resolution “insurrectionist" herself. Sounds to me that they are actually once again practicing their favorite tactic and that is projection.

Remember according to Psychology Today their tactic or projection is:

‘the process of displacing one’s feelings onto a different person, animal, or object. The term is most commonly used to describe defensive projection—attributing one’s own unacceptable urges to another. For example, if someone continuously bullies and ridicules a peer about his insecurities, the bully might be projecting his own struggle with self-esteem onto the other person.”

Senator Geiss actually said:

“This resolution is four pages of dark, insurrection-laden language and militia support that challenges the laws of this land...It’s a resolution that says that if we don’t like the laws, we’ll meet you at the Michigan border with our guns. It’s incredible how fast you’ll do anything to protect your guns.”

“If we don’t like the laws”, are you for real Ms. Geiss? We are not talking about a law that states you need to cross the street at the crosswalks, we are talking about the U.S. Constitution. I will give you the benefit of the doubt and believe that you did not clearly understand that the resolution was about the U.S. Constitution even though it clearly states that. There is a sentence in the resolution that reads:

“The Michigan Senate is firmly resolved to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against every aggression either foreign and domestic.”

Apparently, they are upset that they appear to be the “domestic” aggressors in that statement.

Will the House Republicans take up this resolution; they better.

