36-Year-Old Mother Went Missing on way to Paw Paw on Red Arrow Highway

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Department is searching for a 36-year-old woman who went missing on Monday, June 14.

The family of Dana Dabney says she was following behind a family member on Red Arrow Highway heading toward Paw Paw Michigan and vanished into thin air around 10:00 p.m. Monday, June 14, 2021. She left behind her phone and wallet.

Courtesy of the family of Dana Dianna Dabney

Dana has a 9-year-old child who is safe with family at this time. The vehicle Dana was driving at the time of her disappearance was located at her residence on the morning of Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Dana was nowhere to be found.

Dana is described as a 36-year-old white female, standing 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with two-toned hair platinum blonde on top and black underneath, and blue/green eyes.

Dana has a tattoo with two or three butterflies on her lower back.

Anyone with information on Dana's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact Van Buren County Dispatch at 269-657-3101 or 911 if you believe it is an emergency.

Courtesy of the family of Dana Dianna Dabney