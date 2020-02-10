47-Year-Old Man Missing From Battle Creek

A 47-year-old Battle Creek man has been missing since January 26, 2020.

Jess Allen Steeves has been missing from Battle Creek since January 26. He was last seen on foot wearing a "camo hunting jumpsuit". Jess has shoulder-length curly dishwater blond hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Jess left his sisters apartment on Sunday, January 26 at about 7:30 p.m. His sister says she assumed he was on his way home. Someone reached out to Jess's sister saying that he may have been spotted walking down Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek on Friday, February 7 but that individual does not know Jess so the sighting has not been confirmed.

Anyone with information on Jess Allen Steeves or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff at 269-969-6450, case ID 20-000490.