5 Favorite Burger Places In Calhoun County 2020

After over 1,000 votes the results are in for the best burger places in Calhoun County.

This year, we doubled the number of votes from the 2019 best burgers in Calhoun County poll. In fact, this poll nearly doubles the results from this year's Kalamazoo County poll. You can see those results by clicking here. Congrats to the 19 burger joints that were nominated. Now, let's dig into the best burgers in the Battle Creek area.

#5. Miller’s Timeout in Battle Creek

13261 Helmer Rd S, Battle Creek, MI 49015

Miller's Timeout dropped from #2 last year to #5 in 2020. That's still a very respectable showing with 6.20% of your votes.

#4. Stagecoach Inn in Marshall

201 W Michigan Ave, Marshall, MI 49068

This is Stagecoach Inn's first appearance on this poll as they get 7.95% of your votes.

#3. Copper Athletic Club in Marshall

133 W Michigan Ave, Marshall, MI 49068

This is also Copper Athletic Club's first showing on the best burgers of Calhoun County poll. They snatch a very impressive 9.88% of the vote.

#2. McGonigle's Pub and Grill in Battle Creek

915 E Emmett St, Battle Creek, MI 49014

Mcgonigle's climbed from #3 to #2 with a staggering 25.39%

of the vote this year.

#1. Albion Malleable Brewing Company in Albion

420 S Superior St, Albion, MI 49224

On Albion Malleable Brewing Company's first time nominate for this poll they grab the top spot with 27.42% of the vote. Congrats guys!

Check out the full poll results below.