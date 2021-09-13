55-Year-Old Vicksburg Man Missing Since September 6, 2021

A 55-year-old Vicksburg man has not been seen or heard from since the end of August and was reported missing on September 6th.

A Vicksburg man has been missing for weeks. 55-year-old Brian Berger Jr. was last seen at the end of August Tremblay Street in Vicksburg. He was reported missing to the police on Monday, September 6th. Brian's daughter says that this is out of character for her father.

Brian is described as a 55-year-old Caucasian male, standing 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 220 pounds, with brown eyes, mostly grey hair, and a stocky build. Brian's daughter says he has many tattoos.

Brian is without any form of identification and left all of his belongings including his vehicles and pet behind. He has not accessed his financial or medical accounts and is without his medications.

Anyone with information on Brian’s whereabouts or disappearance is asked to call Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Courtesy of the family of Brian Berger

Courtesy of Help Us Find Brian Berger JR on Facebook