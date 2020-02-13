A Democrat Senator Actually Said: Congress Isn’t Doing Its Job of Redistributing Income

Do you believe that it is the job of your elected officials to take your money and redistribute it to others? It is a very simple question with either a clear yes or no answer.

Well as we know the Democratic Party certainly believes it is their job to take your money and give it to others they believe need or deserve it, the keyword being “they”. Well, Senator Sherrod Brown, a Democrat from Ohio not only stated that it is their job but also noted that they are not doing a very good job doing it.

During a hearing at the Senate Banking Committee while questioning the Federal Reserve Chairmen Jerome Powell he said:

We know Congress isn't doing its job to redistribute income in any way that's fair to hundreds of millions of Americans, we know that

Do you remember back in 2008 when Barack Obama was campaigning for the Presidency he ran into Joe Wurzelbacher, aka Joe the Plumber, in the state of Ohio? Joe asked Obama whether if elected would his tax plan increase his taxes after he purchased a business that made more than $250,000 a year. Obama told Joe the Plumber that a tax increase on people just like him would be a good thing. In fact, Obama said to Joe:

I think when you spread the wealth around, it's good for everybody

There are times when the government will take our taxes and use them for what they believe will help them get re-elected, I wanted to say what they believe is appropriate but chuckled when I started to write that. Do we need a social welfare net, yes, one that is run by the states and not the Federal government.

The problem I have with Senator Brown’s statement and what the Democratic Party believes is they believe they were elected to “redistribute income”. Where in the constitution does it state their job is to “redistribute income” or take money from one person and give it to another.

I would assume that today’s politicians as did yesteryears would have put Robin Hood in prison for his redistribution of income efforts.

