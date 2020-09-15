A Message of Hope Written in Corn

Rich Koele

As a Florida girl I have to be honest...I've never been to a corn maze! As silly as it may be I'm really excited to go to my first. I'll be dressed for fall weather while sipping a pumpkin spiced latte...or whatever makes me the most basic white girl. No shame in this game.

But I have to say, I never expected to see a message of hope spelled out in corn. Gull Meadow Farms did just that. In a recent video on their facebook page, they revealed their latest design for this year's corn maze - Stronger Together.

photo courtesy of Gull Meadow Farms

Displaying a powerful image of a line of six people locking arms, Gull Meadow Farms General Manager Justin Wendzel explained to the Battle Creek Enquirer,

We could have had them holding hands, but locking arms is a much stronger representation of people standing together

He went on to say that he was concerned about how the message could be perceived which is why they annouced it within a video explaining their meaning. But the response from the community shows that their message has been received loud and clear.

On their Facebook video Rachel posted,

I absolutely love Justin’s message and could not agree more! I love that the corn maze has such a meaningful representation!

Jim added,

It’s very obvious you were speaking from the heart here. It was really nice to watch. Thank you. I can’t wait to visit the maze with my daughter.

There are a lot of things that excite me about moving to Kalamzoo. Seeing a community so outspoken about unity fills my heart with joy and I cannot wait to get to know this area better. And to experience my first corn maze!

For hours and all other info click here.

