The Kalamazoo Ballon Fest has been a staple event for the area now for a decade and in 2022 they're returning for the biggest event yet. Taking place on the weekend of August 26th, 27th, and the 28th at Gull Meadow Farms from dawn to dusk, it'll be a celebration for the end of Summer they're excited to host, as they recently shared:

Join us on AUGUST 26th, 27th, and 28th (Friday through Sunday) for a fun weekend that has become an end-of-summer tradition for so many families! The Kalamazoo Balloon Fest will take to the skies over Gull Meadow Farms and will feature family fun for EVERYONE! Regular Rates for Farm Activities still apply, but make sure you do them while you can and really make a day of it. The fun doesn't stop there...we'll have tons of other entertainment. Music, Car Show, Balloon Glows, and just all-around good family fun! Stay tuned to find out what we have in store.

As of now, they don't have the vendors or the entertainment finalized but will continue to update their event page the closer the event gets. Gull Meadow Farms will also be posting updates over the next few weeks as well.

This is the 73rd year of operation for Gull Meadow Farms since founded in 1949 Julius Wendzel began farming, before selling the business to his grandson. The farm has stayed in the family since the very beginning and continues to be the host of the annual Kalamazoo Balloon Fest.

Hot Air Ballooning, Early 1900s