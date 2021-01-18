A Michigan Woman Tested Positive With New Covid-19 Variant

Michigan gets its first coronavirus case with a new variant on the heels of a troubling Covid-19 milestone.

The first person in the U.S. tested positive for Covid-19 exactly one year ago Wednesday (Jan. 20th) in the state of Washington. Now a total of 17 states including Michigan have a new variant of the virus according to ClickonDetroit.com,

Officials with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Saturday, Jan. 16 that an adult female living in Washtenaw County has contracted a new COVID-19 variant, known as B.1.1.7. Officials say she recently traveled to the United Kingdom, where the variant was first identified.

Health Department officials have identified two people that have come in close contact with the Washtenaw woman but there is no word on if they too have the virus. Important note on the new variant: It does appear to be more contagious than the previous variants. However, it does not appear that the new variant is more severe.

Last Thursday we brought you the story of a new strain of Covid-19 playing havoc on the people of Columbus, Ohio. Where the new strain in Michigan can be traced back to the U.K. The new variant in Ohio is said to be almost identical to the U.K. strain. However, Ohio officials believe it originated in the U.S. Click here for that full story.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app