AcMoody Farms Of Union City Named Top Tomato Growers

A Union City farm family is being named best in their business by the largest private tomato processor in America. Red Gold Tomatoes is naming AcMoody Farms of Union City as the winner of its Tomato Grower of the Year award. Red Gold first selects a group of affiliated farms to be named Master Growers for the year, then picks the top grower from that list. Brothers Brian and Vern AcMoody and their families are now two-time winners of the top Red Gold Award. It’s the 8th time the Calhoun County 4th generation farm is being awarded Red Gold’s Master Grower Award. Red Gold estimates the AcMoody farm is responsible for 30 million cans of tomatoes it processes each year.