Alert Kids Avoid Getting Swept Into Lake Michigan [Video]

A dramatic video shows two children on a Lake Michigan pier almost becoming the victim of high waves.

The footage was taken Sunday in Michigan City, Indiana from a drone camera owned by Brandon Clair of Timeless Aerial Photography.

Clair was just getting some aerial shots of the pier at Washington Park, when his camera spotted two children at the end of the pier who hadn't noticed the waves pick up and start making the walk back to the beach becoming perilous.

Clair kept track of the kids, who had yelled back to shore, prompting rescuers to start heading out to help them.

The drama plays out from there as the two alertly cling to posts between waves to keep out of the water.