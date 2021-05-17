People in Michigan and all around the country have been talking about the very negative consequential decisions and policies of five Governors in the United States. Their decisions that generated their policies had to do with ordering Covid-19 positive nursing home patients back to live in their nursing homes.

Those five Democrat governors were from the states of California, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and of course Michigan. It is interesting to note that all 5 of those Governors are from the Democratic Party.

Many people, including the Republican state lawmakers, have been attempting to access documents that Whitmer said she relied upon to make her policy decision that had so many negative consequences. According to reporting by the Detroit News, they stated:

“According to state data, 5,712 COVID-19 deaths in Michigan have been either residents or staff of long-term care facilities, equaling about 31% of the statewide virus-linked deaths”.

Governor Whitmer has refused to allow fellow state lawmakers or the public to see any of her apparently secret documents. One of the problems to access those documents is Governor Whitmer put them under seal. Michigan’s governor’s office is mostly exempt from the Freedom of Information Act laws.

Now the Michigan Senate is getting involved and last Thursday voted to subpoena nursing home records from Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services health department. The Detroit News reported that:

“Oversight Chairman Ed McBroom, R-Vulcan, said he had requested documents from the Department of Health and Human Services on March 2, but two months later, officials hadn’t released any records to him…McBroom said he’s looking for communications among state health department employees about policies for nursing homes and other long-term care facilities during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Oversight Chairman Ed McBroom, R-Vulcan said:

‘It is very easy to know what they wrote in the orders...The question is, as those orders were implemented, what was the feedback to the department and what were the department's internal discussions."

Sen. Lana Theis, R-Brighton said she was "extraordinarily frustrated" with Governor Whitmer and her health department's handling of Senator McBroom's original request for those records. Senator Theis went on to say:

"It appears obvious the department is trying to avoid producing the information”

Senator Theis, that is exactly the Modus operandi (M.O.) of Whitmer and her entire administration. Hide, duck, run away and the media will ask and report on it once maybe twice and then they will stop and start that issue is under their issue protection program. Watch and see it unfold in front of your eyes and ears.

