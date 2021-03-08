Michigan’s Governor Whitmer Believes Women’s Sexual Harassment Charges Depending On Political Party

Depending on what “News” station you watch or “News” papers you read you may or may not know that a fifth woman has stated that New York’s Governor Cuomo sexually harassed them.

Governor Whitmer was interviewed yesterday morning on CNN’s "State of the Union" variety show hosted by Jake Tapper. During the interview, Whitmer stated that she had a "gut-wrenching" reaction to the sexual harassment allegations against her Democrat colleague New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. She went on to say that the allegations are "very serious" and must be thoroughly and independently investigated.

She was asked if she believed Charlotte Bennett’s allegations made on 60 minutes as well as “do you think Governor Cuomo sexually harassed Charlotte Bennett” she refused to answer.

She went on to say:

"If accurate and true, I think we have to take action”

Whitmer did not specify what action should be taken but said:

"Whatever is appropriate in terms of accountability should follow."

Whitmer kept repeating the lines she was told to say, which was an investigation must occur.

Interesting because last May during the presidential election campaign the Washington Examiner reported on how Whitmer expressed doubts about the sexual assault Biden’s former U.S. Senate aide, Tara Reade, made against President Joe Biden. She stated:

"In looking at this, I think that the inconsistencies that I've seen gives me, you know, the judgment that I believe Joe, and I think that it’s important to note that the vast majority of women who come forward, statistics show that they are telling the story that is true...In this instance, I do believe Joe Biden, and everyone needs to make that judgment, weigh the facts, and make the determination for themselves, but the Joe Biden that I know is inconsistent with what we have seen and what we have heard around this particular allegation."

Now we move on to Republican President Trump’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court Brett Kavanaugh when back in May of last year she was once again on Jake Tapper’s show and Jake said the following:

“You said you believe Vice President Biden. I want to compare that to 2018 when you said you believed Dr. Christine Blasey-Ford after she accused now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh of assault. Kavanaugh also, like Biden, categorically denied that accusation and Blasey-Ford, to be honest, she did not have the contemporaneous accounts of her view of what happened that Tara Reade does. You have spoken movingly about how you're a survivor of assault yourself. Why do you believe Biden and not Kavanaugh? Are they not both entitled to the same presumption of innocence regardless of their political views?

Check out the interview yourself and see how Governor Whitmer demonstrates how she does not completely care about all women’s sexual assaults or allegations. What appears to matter to her is what political party is the accused. You will see her complete hypocrisy on this issue.

What happened Governor Whitmer to your desire to call for a thorough and independent investigation before announcing who you believe or do not believe?

Either believe all women or always call for a thorough and independent investigation Governor Whitmer, you cannot intellectually have it both ways. Perhaps it is the intellectual aspect of those choices that she has problems with.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595