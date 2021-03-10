Gov. Whitmer May Face Criminal Charges Due To Her Nursing Home Executive Order That Caused Deaths

Like former Obama’s longtime pastor and adviser, Jeremiah Wright said “Let me leave you with one more thing…Not ‘God Bless America’; God damn America!”. Wait not that one. Let’s try this again like former Obama’s longtime pastor and adviser Jeremiah Wright said:

“America’s chickens have come home to roost”

As applied to Governor Whitmer today that quote would go something like this: Whitmer’s Executive Order has come home to roost.

Local ABC affiliate WXYZ is reporting that Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido is considering criminally charging Governor Whitmer due to her Executive Order (EO) that put Covid-19 positive elderly residents back inside their nursing home. That one EO could be the cause of up to 1/3 of all Michigan Covid-19 deaths.

WXYZ reported that Prosecutor Lucido told them:

“If we find there’s been willful neglect of office if we find there’s been reckless endangerment of a person’s life by bringing them in then we would move forward with charges against the Governor. Of course, we would. Nobody’s above the law in this state.”

He went on to say: wonder how many people are saying:

“Why did my mom or why did my dad, brother, sister, or aunt die? Was it because of the policy by bringing in COVID-infected patients that spread to my mom that killed my mother?”

Prosecutor Lucido then told WXYZ:

“This is not political everyone. This is about people who passed away at the behest of a policy that was created by the Governor”

He is exactly right, we are talking about people’s lives that may have been lost due to her EO. Someone had to have the courage to take on Whitmer, investigate what made her decide to make such a horribly consequential mistake.

The questions as I see them are:

What were the reasons for your issuance of the EO in question that sent Covid-19 infected people right back to the most vulnerable of our population?

What scientific data did you rely on?

What expert medical doctors/scientists did you consult?

What experts in the field of long-term care facilities i.e. nursing homes did you consult?

What follow-up research did you perform to determine the positive or negative consequences of your decision to implement the EO in question?

When you saw the mounting deaths of the elderly in the homes in which you were sending residents infected with Covid-19 what did you do to investigate those deaths and change your EO/policy?

I am sure there are more questions that the lawyers will come up with.

Governor Whitmer released the following statement to WXYZ that stated:

“Our top priority from the start has been protecting Michiganders, especially seniors and our most vulnerable. The administration’s policies carefully tracked CDC guidance on nursing homes, and we prioritized testing of nursing home residents and staff to save lives. Early in the pandemic, the state acted swiftly to create a network of regional hubs with isolation units and adequate PPE to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within a facility. In addition, we have offered 100 percent of nursing home resident priority access to the vaccine. Both the former head of AARP, as well as an independent U-M study, praised our work to save lives in nursing homes.

Mr. Lucido’s comments are shameful political attacks based in neither fact nor reality. Even his former colleague, Republican Sen. Ed McBroom, has said they "have not seen any evidence or testimony that says that a nursing home was forced to take someone against their will." And there’s a reason why Mr. Lucido’s colleagues have publicly rebuked this politically-motivated waste of taxpayer dollars. Michiganders are tired of these petty partisan games, and we won’t be distracted by them either.”

Sounds to me like she may be a bit worried. If you believe you did nothing wrong Governor Whitmer then be completely transparent during the investigation if it actually occurs. I would expect you to allow and encourage everyone, including those you paid hush money to, to speak with the investigators freely and under oath.

That is what I would do if I was in your heels and felt I did nothing wrong.