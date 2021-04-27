Florida’s CFO Asks Governor Whitmer To Share Her Recent Florida Vacation Experience

I have to give credit to Jimmy Patronis, Florida's chief financial officer. What he sent to Governor Whitmer and what he wrote her in a letter that came with those pamphlets was classic and should be considered for the political theater hall of fame.

The Detroit News is reporting that Mr. Patronis sent Whitmer Florida tourism and vacation pamphlets for her to share with others in Michigan. His thought must have been if it was good enough for the Governor and her top staff it must be good enough for other Michigan residents. In that letter he wrote:

"I know members of your team are telling you to downplay the recent trips to Florida...Don’t listen to them. Now that you and your COO (Chief Operating Officer Tricia Foster) have personally experienced what the Sunshine State has to offer, I encourage you to share your experiences publicly.”

He went on to write:

"More importantly, however, don’t be a stranger!"

Pure comedy and political gold.

His letter went on to write that Florida "is safe for travel" and:

'With over 5 million Floridians vaccinated, unlike a lot of other states, Florida has largely returned to normal...The fact is Florida had a lower mortality rate than the locked-down state of New York. Indeed, our Governor successfully balanced fighting the Coronavirus with keeping our small businesses open."

I have reported that not only has Governor Whitmer vacationed in Florida for a few days. So did her top administration officials, Michigan Chief Operations Officer, Tricia Foster traveled to Florida for Spring Break with her daughter and Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director, Elizabeth Hertel traveled to Gulf Shores, Alabama with her family for Spring Break.

They all went on their vacations after Governor Whitmer urged Michigan residents to avoid any spring break trips especially to the State of Florida, as reported by WVPE.

Your move Governor Whitmer.

I am a bit surprised that Mr. Patronis would want anyone from Michigan to visit Florida right now since Michigan, under Whitmer's leadership, is leading the country for the past month in Covid-19 cases. Perhaps Whitmer wanted to lead the country in something. When her mentor, former Governor Granholm, was in office Michigan lead the country with the highest unemployment rate for 49 months.

