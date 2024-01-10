Are Stafford Jerseys Really Banned for the Lions Playoff Game?

The Detroit Lions are set to host the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field for the NFL Playoffs looking for the franchise's first playoff win since 1991. A familiar face quarterbacks those Rams, Matthew Stafford, the quarterback for the Lions in their last three playoff appearances in 2011, 2014 and 2016.

It's somewhat poetic that Stafford will be the opposing quarterback. In January 2021, Stafford was traded to the Rams for Jared Goff, a 2021 third-round pick, a 2022 first-round pick and 2023 first-round pick. When the game kicks off and Stafford's Rams meet Goff's Lions, it will be the first time in NFL Playoff history that opposing quarterbacks are both playing their former teams.

Still, the sentimental value of the matchup makes for a strong story that the NFL will no doubt revel in across every network's pre-game shows.

The emotions of Lions fans could understandably be mixed - Stafford was a huge piece in reviving the franchise in the 2010s after an unprecedented 0-16 season. He threw for an insane amount of yards and was tossing touchdowns to Calvin Johnson, one of the best wide receivers in NFL history. Most Lions fans look back on those years fondly.

But even some who may cherish those memories understand that Stafford and his Rams are the enemy this weekend. Whether it's in the spirit of sportsmanship or is crossing a line is up for debate, but the idea of banning Stafford jerseys has been floated around the internet.

Get our free mobile app

To answer the headline question - No, Stafford jerseys are not legitimately banned by the Detroit Lions at Ford Field this weekend. However, The Detroit Line, a well-recognized fan group of the Lions, sent out an Instagram post on Tuesday suggesting a ban be implemented as a fan movement.

Kelly Stafford, Matthew's wife, responded to the Instagram post saying:" Well this is sad because it’s the completely opposite of how we feel about this city, but Matthew has always been the bigger person and will continue to be that. Praying for an incredible game with zero injuries. ♥️"

The Detroit Line quickly responded to her saying: "We love Matthew, just not this week. 😂" They followed up with another post to clear the air.

There is certainly room for sportsmanship with Stafford in town, but it probably shouldn't be taken lightly that he is easily one of the three best players in the franchise's modern history.

Plus, Stafford's team is red-hot, having won six of their last seven after the BYE to make the playoffs, only losing to the AFC No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens in overtime. The Rams aren't quite the team that won the Super Bowl a couple of years ago, but they are more than capable of ruining the Lions' first home playoff game in 30 years.

While Stafford has already hoisted the Lombardi Trophy since departing Detroit, the Lions are in such a great position in large part because of the trade. As a direct result of the picks acquired from Los Angeles, the Lions added defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu, wide receiver Jameson Williams, defensive lineman Josh Paschal, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, tight end Sam LaPorta and defensive lineman Brodric Martin. Plus, Jared Goff has played better and better each season in Detroit.

Whether a Lions fan opts to wear their old Stafford jersey or not, at the very least, it should be a fun, tightly-contested game.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. EST Sunday night at Ford Field.

Surprising NFL Quarterbacks and Coaches With More Playoff Wins Than the Detroit Lions Detroit Lions fans won't like it, but these NFL quarterbacks and coaches have more playoff wins the Lions do in the Super Bowl era.

The 25 Greatest Detroit Lions of All Time These are the 25 greatest Detroit Lions of all time, according to Pro Football Reference's Approximate Value ratings. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison