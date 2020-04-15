Area National Guard Helping With Virus Response

A locally based National Guard unit is going into service in the Lansing area today.

The 110th Civil Engineering Squadron based at the Battle Creek Air National Guard Base is on-site at Lansing’s Sparrow Hospital to erect a large screening tent outside the hospital's main building. The new large tent will replace a number of smaller ones that went up the past couple of weeks to be used for screening walk-in and ambulance patients before they’re allowed to enter the hospital. The shelters are more than a simple tent-like structure. They are essentially airtight with precise temperature control and negative air pressure to enhance the safety of medical staff and patients alike.