At Least One Injured After Driver Crashes into Battle Creek Restaurant

At least one person was injured when a vehicle left an area road and crashed into the front of the Wendy's restaurant on Columbia Avenue.

A chain-reaction accident on Columbia Avenue West led to one of the vehicles leaving the roadway and crashing into the front of Wendy’s restaurant. Police have not released any information at this time. The accident occurred around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

TSM/Lacy James

Multiple vehicles were involved. The exact details are still being sorted out at this time but the driver of the vehicle that crashed into and entered the restaurant was taken from the scene by ambulance.

The restaurant was open and had customers inside at the time. An employee of Wendy's, Shelby New, spoke with us and said everyone inside the restaurant at the time was understandably shaken by the incident. She says the female driver of the car that crashed into the restaurant was taken by ambulance from the scene and may have lost consciousness for a time during the accident.

Employees say the restaurant will remain closed for at least the remainder of the day if not longer.

Courtesy of Renee Billencia Dowdy

