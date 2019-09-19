Augusta Man Arrested For Alleged Killing Of An 18-Month-Old

A 23-year-old man from Augusta has been arrested by Midland Police as part an investigation into the death of a 21-month-old Midland girl.

At approximately 3:00 p.m. September 17, authorities responded to the 5200 block of Hedgewood Drive at to investigate a child who was not breathing.

When police arrived, first responders were already attempting life saving measures. The child was then transported to the Mid-Michigan Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Midland Police released a statement saying a 23-year-old man from Augusta was taken into custody for his involvement in the child’s death.

The suspect had a romantic relationship with the mother of the child at the time of the incident, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, and no names have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Midland Police at 989-839-4713.