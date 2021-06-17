Investigation After Woman Died in Custody at Calhoun County Jail

Michigan State Police and the Calhoun County Medical Examiner are investigating after a 32-year-old female inmate died while in custody at the Calhoun County Jail.

A release from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says that the death does not appear suspicious. Michigan State Police and the Calhoun County Medical Examiner will investigate the death, as is standard procedure in incidents like this.

The 32-year-old Battle Creek woman's identity has not been released. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said that she had been in custody after her bond was recently revoked. She had been charged with the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The woman died on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, corrections officers and medical staff in the Calhoun County Jail responded to an inmate who was unresponsive in her cell. The 32-year-old woman from Battle Creek was not displaying vital signs and a nurse performed CPR, but medics were unable to revive her.

Michigan State Police and the Calhoun County Medical Examiner will investigate the death, but the death does not appear the be suspicious.