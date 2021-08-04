Back to the Bricks Main Week 2021 Events

Back to the Bricks is almost here.

The excitement is high this year for the return of Back to the Bricks in downtown Flint. It is so awesome to have this event back this year where we can all get out and enjoy it.

When is Back to the Bricks' Main Event Week?

This year, Back to the Bricks will run from Monday, August 16th through Saturday, August 21st, 2021. Event will be taking place all over the county for Main Event Week as well as Tune-Up Week, which is next week.

What events will take place during Main Event Week?

Each day during Main Event Week will feature something different for fans of Back to the Bricks. Check out some of the events below.

Bricks Flicks: Drive-In Movie and Car Show Location: US 23 Digital Drive-in Theater on Fenton Road. Time: Tuesday, August 17th. Gates open at 5 pm. Details: The film for 2021 is 'The Italian Job.' Come watch this classic movie for free along with a car show, food concessions, music, entertainment, and more before the movie.

Swap Meet/Flea Market & Craft Sale Location: Kirkridge Presbyterian Church on Saginaw St. in Grand Blanc. Time: Wednesday, August 18th from 8 am until 5 pm. Details: Vendors will be selling and swapping car parts and more and this event is free to attend.

Back to the Bricks Rolling Car Cruise Location: The Rolling Car Cruise will stretch from the bricks of Saginaw Street in downtown Flint through the City of Grand Blanc. Time: The Rolling Car Cruise will take place Wednesday and Thursday evening (8/18 and 8/19) starting with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 pm on Wednesday at Factory One in Flint.

Cruise "N" Concert Location: Riverfront in Downtown Flint Time: The concert begins at 7 pm on Friday, August 20th. Details: The Cruise "N" Concert will feature The Motortown All-Stars wsg/ The Reflections, along with other special guests.

Saturday Show Location: Downtown Flint on the Bricks Time: Saturday, August 21st from 8 am until 5 pm. Details: Check out hundreds of vintage, classic, and exotic cars stretched out along the bricks downtown.



To get more detail or see more events, click here.

Source: Back to the Bricks