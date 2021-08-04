Sweetheart Gunner of Battle Creek is the Featured Pet of the Week

Gunner is a sweet boy who can't wait to get one on one attention in his forever home.

Gunner is just shy of 8-months-old. He's a unique and very handsome-looking boy too. Gunner is listed as a Corgi/Retriever mix. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say he has short legs and a long body of a Corgi with the overall look and fur of a Retriever.

Gunner has been very vocal about his displeasure of being in the shelter. He barks to let those feelings be known. It's a busy place with lots of other animals and noises. HSSCM staff say that once he has been given the chance to decompose in his forever home, the barking will likely stop. But in the meantime, he is not a good candidate for living in an apartment.

Gunner, like a lot of pups his age, is still working on his leash skills. He needs a person or family who is willing to work with him and give him time to settle into his new environment.

Gunner will need a physically fenced-in yard. A home with children 10 years or older would be ideal. He would likely do well in a home with another dog, pending a meet and greet. Gunner has not been tested with cats yet but that can be arranged after a filled out and returned application is approved.

One thing is for sure, Gunner will be an amazing companion after being given the chance to acclimate to his forever home.

Would you like to make Gunner a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

