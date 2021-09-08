Michigan State Police Release Sketch of Suspect Behind Two Indecent Exposure Incidents

Michigan State Police are asking for help identifying the suspect behind two indecent exposure incidents in Barry County.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Wayland Post are investigating two separate indecent exposure incidents that occurred in Barry County and are hoping a sketch may help in identifying the suspect.

Get our free mobile app

The latest incident occurred on August 29. Witnesses reported that an unknown white male had exposed himself in front of two females at the Yankee Springs Recreation Area near the north channel building in Yankee Springs Township. The first report was made on August 17 with that incident happening at the same location with a similar description of the suspect.

The suspect was described as a white male approximately 30-40 years old with dark hair, and glasses. He was wearing a tank top style shirt and no bottoms. A witness described his overall appearance as “dirty”.

A Michigan State Police Sketch artist was able to create a sketch of the suspect and is asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect.

Courtesy of the Michigan State Police

Anyone with information regarding a possible suspect is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Wayland Post at 269-792-2213 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587 with any tips or information.