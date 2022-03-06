The American Legion Post 257, in Battle Creek, is springing into action to help support Calhoun County first responders at long on-scene emergencies. Members have formed A.L.E.R.T., the American Legion Emergency Response Team. Their goal is to provide shelter in hot or cold situations and offer comfort items, during long-drawn-out emergency situations. First responders will be able to either warm up or cool down in a trailer provided by the legionnaires. A cool drink or perhaps a hot cup of coffee will also be available. The A.L.E.R.T. teams will be on the scene of fires, missing person search & rescue, natural disasters, highway closures, and incident investigations. According to the A.L.E.R.T. website, the stated goal of the project is, “Providing shelter (warmth/cooling) and comfort items: hydration, nutrition, hygiene, and other items as needed to aid in the on-scene recovery and sustainment of first responders."

Local sponsors have already come to the aid of the legionnaires. Heights Construction, Fire Creek Provisioning Center, Wickert Dental Labs, and Battle Creek Rental are among the early supporters. A trailer has been donated, but donations are needed for its rehab and stocking.

The List of needed items includes:



Bottled Water, Coffee (Ground)

Gatorade Powdered Packets

Nutri Bars, Tang OJ

Instant soup with Spoons and fork sets

Bowls

Trash bags

8 -10 Wool Blankets

Storage Totes

Bungie Cords

Hand Sanitizer

Flashlights and Batteries

First Aid kits

Folding tables

Folding Chairs

Paper Towels

Working gloves

Portable coffee maker

Disposable Coffee Cups.

Some of the permanent items needed include:

Portable Generator

Extension cords

Portable light stands

Portable fans

Cleaning items i.e., Brooms, Mop, Dustpan

Walkie Talkies

Coolers

First Aid Kit

Flashlights

Towels

Additional funds for the Rehab of the Trailer

Any donation amount would be appreciated, however, there are also levels of sponsorship.

Lieutenant- $250-$500 will receive a Supporter Certificate

Captain - $1000.00 will receive a Supporter Certificate along with your 8”x10” logo on the A.L.E.R.T Trailer for 2 years

Chief - $1500.00 will receive a Supporter Certificate along with your 8”x10” logo on the A.L.E.R.T Trailer for 2 years and a Permanent wall Brick located at American Legion Post 257

If you can help out with a donation to this worthy cause, you can mail a cash donation to American Legion Post 257 (A.L.E.R.T.), 7475 B. Drive North, Battle Creek, Michigan 49014. You can also use the quick and easy option by clicking the donation button on their website at alert257.org.