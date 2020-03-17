Battle Creek Bakeries Working Hard To Keep Bread On Shelves

Bakeries in Battle Creek are working hard to keep shelves stocked with bread amid increased demand.

While some big box stores were caught off guard with the sudden demand for certain items, small bakeries in Battle Creek are working hard to meet demand. Employees with Continental Bakery and Aunt Millie’s Bakery Outlet say there has been high demand but they still have managed to keep bread on the shelves.

Continental Bakery is churning out freshly baked bread every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. They also offer a very diverse menu with sandwiches, pies, pastries, bread and more to be carried out and eaten wherever you choose.

Aunt Millie’s Bakery Outlet is still receiving small shipments daily with big shipments coming on Mondays and Wednesdays. Employees there say they also have bagels, english muffins and other discounted goods to keep the pantry stocked.

The benefits of shopping locally include helping the local economy. When you support a small business with owners who live in the community, the dollars you spend are more likely to stay in the community helping our local economy. Another perk is avoiding the big crowds you may encounter otherwise.

If these places are sold out when you stop, try again the next day as they will continue to replenish their shelves.